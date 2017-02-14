Accused driver in west side crash now in custody

The man who police was driving the van involved in a hit and run crash Tuesday, in now in jail.

Jovontae Carter, 22, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail just before 8:00 Tuesday night. Police say he was arrested at an apartment on the north side.

Carter faces charges of hit and run with serious injury, and driving without ever receiving a license.

Officers had been looking for him after they say he flipped an SUV on the Lloyd Expressway and ran off.

Police are searching for the driver of this SUV. He ran from the scene. He left an ejected, injured passenger laying in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/ic5JAsR9j2 — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) February 14, 2017

It happened in the westbound lanes, east of Rosenberger, around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers say the Carter lost control of the SUV and hit a guardrail.The van rolled on its side, and a passenger was ejected.

The passenger was alert and able to talk with officers on the scene. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance. She's in serious condition.

The westbound lanes of the Lloyd were closed for a couple of hours and the eastbound lanes were down to one lane while crews cleaned up the scene.

Everything has since reopened.

EVSC officials say Tekoppel Elementary was in secure mode, but students were released on time.

