Evansville's new downtown hotel open for business

It's official. Evansville's new downtown hotel is open for business.

City officials cut the ribbon around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

14 News has learned a number of conventions have already been booked for Evansville's new downtown convention hotel.

Among the organizations that will come here are General Baptist, the U.S. Gymnastics Association, Indiana Cities and Towns, the Indiana Lions Club, and other religious organizations.

Officials say these conventions would not have chosen Evansville if it weren't for the new hotel.

And the pedestrian bridge connecting the hotel, Ford Center and Old National Events Plaza, also opened Tuesday.



Vanderburgh County pitched in more than $1 million dollars to not only build the bridge, but refresh the inside of the Plaza.

We've learned dozens of events have already been booked in anticipation of the new development here.



