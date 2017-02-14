WATCH: After some scattered morning rain the sun will make an appearance. Tune in now for your Valentine's Day forecast!

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

FEELING THE LOVE: Temperatures will remain above freezing on this Valentine's Day, heading to the mid to upper 30's under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a few scattered showers early, mainly over western Kentucky. Clouds will give way to partly sunny skies as temps reach the lower to middle 50's.

FLYNN RESIGNS: National security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned, following reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia. In a resignation letter, Flynn said he gave Pence and others "incomplete information" about his calls with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

DOUBLE TREE OPENS: One of downtown Evansville's major projects is finished. After years of paperwork, contracts, and construction, the new DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel will be open for business starting today. Hillary Simon is live downtown with the details.

WATER MAIN BREAK: Evansville water crews had to deal with another water main break, in an area where neighbors say it happens all the time. People who live around North Heidelbach and Negley tell 14 News this in the 11th water main break in recent years. Water officials are spending 1-point-5 million dollars on a project to replace more than a mile of sewer in the area.

CALIFORNIA DAM: In California, evacuation efforts continue around the nation's tallest dam, which is on the verge of a breach. Helicopters are being used to pick up large boulders that officials hope will stabilize an eroding hole in the Oroville Dam's spillway.

U-CONN MILESTONE: The U-Conn Lady Huskies basketball team reaches an impressive milestone last night. The Huskies took on number-six ranked South Carolina at home last night and won 66-55. That gave them their 100th straight victory.

VALENTINE'S DAY: And on this Valentine's Day, we'll show some pictures of local couples feeling the love on this special day.

