Healthier Children

Children and Chiropractic

Health problems in childhood and adulthood sometimes are traced back to spinal damage at birth.

Childhood is a very physical time. Those first steps soon evolve into jumping and running, and falls and accidents are all part of normal childhood. While most falls are minor, at times they can cause spinal and nerve damage with serious long term consequences.

For decades parents, clinicians and researchers have noticed positive changes in the health of children under chiropractic care. Among the observed benefits are improvements in children with hyperactivity, autism, anxiety, low mental stamina, lack of concentration, asthma and discipline problems.

More and more families are finding that periodic chiropractic spinal checkups for their children make a big difference in their health.