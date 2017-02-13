Renovations underway on Ohio Co. training facility

Renovations are underway on a noteworthy Hartford home.

Crews will be transforming the former Glemary Home Missioners house in the 300 block of Peach Alley into a business incubator. Ohio County officials say after a small setback, the home has been rezoned from residential to commercial. Now, the renovations can begin.

Crews will spend the next two months transforming the home into Ohio County Economic Development Alliance's business incubator and training facility for remote work careers. County officials tell us in a 2013 report by Govloop, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that 40% of the American workforce will be freelancers, temps, independent contractors, and 'solopreneurs' by the year 2020.

This project will provide training, coaching, and the facilities necessary to create jobs and foster entrepreneurship within Ohio County.

"We're wanting to have coding classes," said Chase Vincent, Ohio County Economic Development Alliance. "Coding is a high paying job that anyone can do from the comfort of their own home or anywhere where they have computer equipment and Internet capabilities.”

The renovations, equipment, and training are being paid for by a more than $100,000 USDA grant.

