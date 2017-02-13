Neighbors say water main breaks are common - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Neighbors say water main breaks are common

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An area of Evansville infamous for springing a leak, sprang another one Monday.

People who live around North Heidelbach and Negley tell 14 News this in the 11th water main break in recent months.

When we got there, the water was five inches deep. Water officials have said they realize this is a problem.

That's why they are spending $1.5-million on a project to replace more than a mile of sewer in the area.

We're told the intersection should be open by now. 

No word yet on a boil advisory.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

    •   
