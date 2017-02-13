Verst named G-MAC Pitcher of the Week - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Verst named G-MAC Pitcher of the Week

Posted by Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

The first Great Midwest Athletic Conference baseball pitcher of the week award belongs to Nate Verst of the Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team after tossing two scoreless innings in a relief appearance.

Verst earned a win in his season debut for the Panthers.  Coming in during the fifth inning and facing a 3-1 deficit, Verst only allowed two base runners and struck out two more while not allowing any runs.  The Panthers offense tacked on three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 4-3 lead and help Verst get the win.

The Panthers head to Millington, Tenn. this week for a set of four games facing Tiffin on Friday, a doubleheader against Quincy on Saturday, and a single game against Saint Joseph's on Sunday.

Courtesy: Kentucky Wesleyan College Sports Information Department

