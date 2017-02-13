KWC softball duo named Athletes of the Week - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

KWC softball duo named Athletes of the Week

Posted by Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team swept the first Great Midwest Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week selections with Alexis Mullen bringing home Pitcher of the Week honors, and Autumn Grady being named the Athlete of the Week.

Freshman Mullen had an impressive debut, batting nine-for-fourteen (.643) including a perfect three-for-three in Sunday’s win over Bellarmine.  The Owensboro, Ky. native drove in four runs while scoring three herself.  Mullen tabbed two home runs on the week, both on Sunday, in addition to a pair of doubles.

Grady earned her first win during her season debut on Sunday.  The sophomore went the distance, striking out five and allowing two runs off of six hits.  Grady did not give up any walks.

The Panthers will be back in action next weekend as they head to the Music City Invitational in Hendersonville, Tenn.  Kentucky Wesleyan will face McKendree and Ohio Dominican on Feb. 18, followed by Truman State and Lindenwood on Feb. 19. 

Courtesy: Kentucky Wesleyan College Sports Information Department

    •   
