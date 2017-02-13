Bosley named G-MAC Player of the Week

After helping the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team go 2-0 this past week, senior Ken-Jah Bosley brought home the Great Midwest Athlete Conference men’s basketball Athlete of the Week for the second time this season.

Bosley dropped 29 points at Alderson Broaddus on Thursday, followed by 32 points against Davis & Elkins. He has now reached 20 points in a game eight times this season, and 30 points twice. In Thursday win over the Battlers, Bosley was 17-for-18 from the free throw line. On the week, he averaged 6.0 rebounds per game while tabbing four steals and three assists.

In the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball records book, Bosley currently ranks fifth in all-time scoring with 1,989 career points. The Richmond, Ky. native is within striking distance of George Tinsley in fourth place at 2,014 points.

Bosley and the Panthers return home next week to host a pair of G-MAC games starting on Thursday, Feb. 16 against Cedarville at 7:45 pm. Saturday, Feb. 18 marks senior day for the Panthers as they host Ohio Valley at 3:15 pm CT. Kentucky Wesleyan clinched the top spot in the G-MAC this weekend and the right to host the conference tournament March 2-4 at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

Courtesy: Kentucky Wesleyan College Sports Information Department