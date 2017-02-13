A look at the conventions already booked for Evansville's new downtown hotel

14 News has learned a number of convention have already been booked for Evansville's new downtown convention hotel that opens Tuesday morning.

There are about six of them, most of them new conventions for Evansville.

Among the organizations that will come here are General Baptist, the U.S. Gymnastics Association, Indiana Cities and Towns, the Indiana Lions Club, and other religious organizations.

Officials say these conventions would not have chosen Evansville if it weren't for the new hotel.

The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau began selling this hotel and convention center over a year ago and officials there say they also have more convention possibilities in the works.

"Our target right now is reaching out to conventions that generate a peak of 200 to 300 room nights per night for multiple nights," said Bob Warren, the director of the Evansville Convention and Visitor's Bureau. "We'll take smaller, we'll take larger, but the target market is that 200 to 300 peak room nights."

The ribbon cutting for the new hotel took place Tuesday morning at 10 to officially open the new facility:

