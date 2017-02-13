Virus spreading in Warrick Co. School, attendance numbers down

A nasty stomach virus is making it's way around Castle High School, sending lots of students home sick.

It's been a while since Castle High School attendance numbers were this low due to sick kids, but on Monday more than 200 students were reported sick, usually that number is only around 50.

We first reported on Sunday, at least 30 students and chaperones, in the Castle High School Show Choirs were fighting the stomach virus by the time they headed home from a choir competition in Fort Wayne.

Castle High School started Monday with 91% of their students in class. But just hours later, attendance dropped to 88%, as more students were sent home sick.

Principal Doug Gresham says custodians are disinfecting all the high touch areas in the school several times a day.

"Normal attendance for us is 97% and we are at 88% today," Castle High School Principal Doug Gresham said. "Anytime we drop below 90%, we have to notify the central office. So they are aware. and 80% is the magic threshold for contacting the department of health."

Right now, this is the only Warrick County school experiencing a large number of sick students. The school will remain open and students are expected to be there if they are well.

Despite fighting the illness, the Castle High School Show Choirs finished the first runner-up in their divisions, and their soloists placed highly in many other categories.

