Virus spreading in Warrick Co. School, attendance numbers down - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Virus spreading in Warrick Co. School, attendance numbers down

Posted by Brittany Harry, Reporter
Connect
Castle High School attendance numbers down due to illness(WFIE) Castle High School attendance numbers down due to illness(WFIE)
Crews cleaning at Castle High School(WFIE) Crews cleaning at Castle High School(WFIE)
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

A nasty stomach virus is making it's way around Castle High School, sending lots of students home sick.

It's been a while since Castle High School attendance numbers were this low due to sick kids, but on Monday more than 200 students were reported sick, usually that number is only around 50.

We first reported on Sunday, at least 30 students and chaperones, in the Castle High School Show Choirs were fighting the stomach virus by the time they headed home from a choir competition in Fort Wayne.

Castle High School started Monday with 91% of their students in class. But just hours later, attendance dropped to 88%, as more students were sent home sick.

Principal Doug Gresham says custodians are disinfecting all the high touch areas in the school several times a day. 

"Normal attendance for us is 97% and we are at 88% today," Castle High School Principal Doug Gresham said. "Anytime we drop below 90%, we have to notify the central office. So they are aware. and 80% is the magic threshold for contacting the department of health."

Right now, this is the only Warrick County school experiencing a large number of sick students. The school will remain open and students are expected to be there if they are well.

Despite fighting the illness, the Castle High School Show Choirs finished the first runner-up in their divisions, and their soloists placed highly in many other categories.  

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Eagle scout builds a nest for eagles

    Eagle scout builds a nest for eagles

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:21:01 GMT
    Eagles flying around Burdette Park have a new place that they can call home (WFIE)Eagles flying around Burdette Park have a new place that they can call home (WFIE)

    Eagles flying around Burdette Park have a new place that they can call home.

    More >>

    Eagles flying around Burdette Park have a new place that they can call home.

    More >>

  • Family and friends celebrate Bosse graduation

    Family and friends celebrate Bosse graduation

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:46:24 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Hundreds of family members and friends of Bosse High School students filled the bleachers at Enlow field to honor the 2017 graduating class. 

    More >>

    Hundreds of family members and friends of Bosse High School students filled the bleachers at Enlow field to honor the 2017 graduating class. 

    More >>

  • Hancock Co. third graders meet senior citizen pen-pals

    Hancock Co. third graders meet senior citizen pen-pals

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-05-18 01:59:12 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Some third graders in Hancock County just met the senior citizens who've been their pen-pals for the past few months.

    More >>

    Some third graders in Hancock County just met the senior citizens who've been their pen-pals for the past few months.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly