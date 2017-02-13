Contamination issues impacting Dubois Co.

Dubois County recycling centers are dealing with a contamination problem.

We spoke with the Dubois Waste District Director, and she said recycling comes into their sites daily, but contamination has become a big problem recently.

Carla Striegel-Winner, Dubois Waste District Director, said the recycling in Dubois County is multi-stream, which means people have to sort their own recycling.

Striegel-Winner says the county is worried that recycling processors will stop accepting the loads coming from the county if the issue is not resolved.

She says some people will just dump entire bags of trash in plastic bins, put ceramics in the glass bins, or even glass in the cardboard bins. Once these items go to the processor, if it's the wrong material it can break the machines, so they won't accept them.

"We recently did have one company reject our glass and say that we couldn't take glass to them anymore," said Striegel-Winner. "There's very few companies out there for glass so glass recycling has been an issue."

Striegel-Winner also said if you're in doubt it's best to leave it out.

