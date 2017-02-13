Owensboro distillery to triple production

An Owensboro distillery is playing its part in the growing Kentucky bourbon industry.

Workers at the OZ Tyler Distillery here tell us the plan all along was to get this place up and running again and see it expand. They had no idea they would need to expand so quickly.

The distillery started filling those barrels with bourbon once again back in August, and after that production took off according to master distiller, Jacob Call.

The distillery is ready to bring in some more equipment and triple that production by the end of the year.

Touring the place, you can the extra room crews created when renovating the distillery.

The expansion was the plan from the beginning. Workers are thrilled its happening so early.

This expansion means the distillery will be producing 75,000 barrels by the end of 2017.

Workers are already putting the plan together to bring that new equipment in and new jobs to keep up with all of the work.

