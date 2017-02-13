SkyBridge opens Tuesday in Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

SkyBridge opens Tuesday in Evansville

By Lauren Artino, Reporter
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

For the very first time the Sky Bridge will connect the Ford Center, the new DoubleTree Hotel and the Old National Events plaza.

More than $1-million was contributed by Vanderburgh County to not only build the bridge but refresh the inside of the Plaza.

We're told a few dozen events have been booked at ONB Plaza in anticipation of the development here.

MLK blvd is expected to open. It's been closed during construction of the new hotel.

The ribbon cutting for the Sky Bridge, starts at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

