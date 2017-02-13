Meacham's Hams in Sturgis to close at end of month - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Meacham's Hams in Sturgis to close at end of month

Posted by Steve Maugeri, Reporter
STURGIS, KY (WFIE) -

Meacham's Hams Owner Rodman Meachem is closing a company whose meats have won awards at the Kentucky State Fair and the National Association of Meat Processors.

Their meats are cured with a recipe that was passed down from Rodman's great grandmother. They say each order has a personal touch and a dose of southern hospitality.

But now, Rodman says it's time to hang up the cleavers.

"There are still a few orders in the fridge," said Rodman."Once those are done, the family will close the building down. The employees were mostly seasonal, and have found other lines of work."

The company was founded as "Meachem's Country Hams" in 1932. 

