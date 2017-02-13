Independence Bank kicks off Random Acts of Kindness Week

Independence Bank in Owensboro kicked off Random Acts of Kindness Week with its own surprises.

"We would like to give you guys a little bit of money for some laundry, give you some detergent and just give you a random act of kindness today," Carla Barager said to a laundry mat customer as she handed them a small bag of quarters and laundry detergent.

"There's a few quarters in here. Maybe you could get a few loads done with that," she said

It wasn't much, but those who received the small gift said it made them smile.

"It made my day. It gives people a feeling that something more is out there. I didn't come out here and think someone was going to give me something. I think its real sweet," Sharon Sholer says.

Bank workers say they may be kicking it up a notch this week, but they're in the business of giving year round.

"We try to do something different and fun every time so it does create that buzz. We always want the people in our community to think about that and to give back and make it a kinder world, " Barager says.

They are just getting started. The rest of the week, they'll be giving out boxes of sunshine to different businesses and sneaking some ice scrapers onto windshields. They hope their acts of kindness start a chain reaction throughout the city.

"You get such a better feeling in your heart when you know you're helping someone and all for the right reason," Barager says.

The bank will continue the week of giving with free bus rides in the city Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.