Passion to help others keeping 'Clock Man' busy

A Mt. Carmel native has been repairing watches and clocks for 55 years, the guy literally has no "time" for retirement.

They call him the "Clock man," and for good reason.

Don Lutz, 87-year-old, fixes clocks of all types. Lutz went to clock school in '62 and has been fixing clocks ever since. His motivation is simple.

"I like to fix things for people," explained Lutz.

Lutz keeps busy five and a half days a week. His shop door stays open all day for visitors.

"We saw it in the newspaper and we've been looking for someone to repair a clock for a long time," said customer Wanda Reneer.

He says someday he gets lost in his work. Just last week, he recalled spending seventeen hours in his shop.

Lutz says he never gets lonely or overwhelmed with his work. He says he gets help throughout the day from his dog Skipper.

His workshop is a reflection of his life. The walls are covered in photos, tools, and memorabilia from his time serving in the Korean War.

He says fixing clocks requires a lot of patience and gentleness.

"I love to bring clocks to life," Lutz explained. "God just gave me a gift."

His talents don't stop there. He also fixes other electronics like microwaves, toasters, and electric drills.

A few months ago he had back surgery from helping a friend load a grandfather clock, but that didn't keep him away. He was back in the shop just a few weeks later.

Lutz says as long as the clock is ticking, life keeps going.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.