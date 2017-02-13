Amber Alert declared for 15 yr. old girl believed to be in extreme danger

An Amber Alert has been declared for a 15 year old child from Gary, Indiana.

Chastinea Reeves, 15-years-old, black female, 5'2, 130lb, black hair, and brown eyes, was last seen Monday in Gary. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Chastinea Reeves, contact the Gary Police Department at 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.

