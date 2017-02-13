D-Patrick Ford donates to Gilda's Club - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

D-Patrick Ford donates to Gilda's Club

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Eric Garlick, Reporter/Meteorologist
(WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

D-Patrick Ford of Evansville was busy this morning doing much more than selling cars. 

The local car dealership presented $2,500 to Gilda's Club Evansville. 

The money was raised during the month of January by donating $10 for every person that test drove a new car. 

Gilda's Club is grateful for the donation so it can continue its work providing free support to anyone touched by cancer, including their families and friends.

If you would like to donate you can stop by Gilda's located at 5740 Vogel Rd or you can donate through their website or Facebook page.  

