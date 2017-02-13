Henderson train depot renovation nearing completion

The facelift of Henderson's old train depot, is nearing its completion.

The 116-year-old train station almost met the wrecking ball, but Mike Martin with Architectural Renovators came up with a plan to remodel it.

A little over a year later, manager Stephanie Richard tells us the exterior is about 90% finished, including the placement of the copper finial on top.

Now, they're looking for a commercial tenant for the building, but they have yet to get a commitment.

Richard says that once they get a commitment from a tenant, then they will remodel the interior, to suit how they would want it.

