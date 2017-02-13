Police chase crosses Twin Bridges, ends in water

Car ended up in the water as the chase was ending (WFIE)

A high-speed police chase through Henderson, crossed the Twin Bridges and ended in the water underneath.

Deputies say they responded to a home burglary in the 8100 block of Tscharner Road after the homeowner reported their vehicle was missing from the garage.

We're told deputies saw the stolen vehicle on Wathen Lane and when they attempted to stop the driver at Highway 41 and Barrett Boulevard, they sped off.

Deputies say the chase went over the Twin Bridges onto Wolf Hills Road, then back under the bridges before it ended in the water.

That's when they were able to arrest the driver, 22-year-old James Smith.

He was arrested and charged with fleeing, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, assault, and operating on a suspended license.

14 News has exclusive video of the suspect leaping into the water after the chase ended.

