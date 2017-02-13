Evansville woman charged after chase into Gibson Co.

An Evansville woman is in the Vanderburgh County Jail after sheriff's deputies say she led them on a chase into Gibson County.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday north of St. George Road on Highway 41.

Deputies say they tried to pull over 34-year-old Roxanne Chambers but she refused to stop and led them on a chase into Gibson County.

The chase stopped at a gas station on Warrenton Road, where deputies say Chambers ignored them and stayed inside the vehicle before "attempting to casually walk into the store."

We're told Chambers was taken into custody and had a BAC of .214, which is two times over the legal limit.

She was charged with resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and speeding.

