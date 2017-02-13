Evansville daycare accepting newborns, preschool age kids

A new daycare on the north side of Evansville is now accepting newborns to preschool age kids.

Cornerstone Church on Kratzville Road had a soft opening Monday and currently has more than 20 kids enrolled.

Staff Pastor Kimber Auten tells us they're expecting to have 49 kids by March 1.

The daycare has seven certified staff members and Auten tells us she's happy to help parents find a daycare for their children.

"If you call any daycare in the city, you will find that there is an extremely long wait list, anywhere in the city," said Auten. "I don't know how parents do it so my heart goes out to them. We were really glad to be able to provide a service that meets a need for parents in our community."

Auten says the daycare a fully-accredited preschool program and will have kids ready by the time they enter kindergarten.

