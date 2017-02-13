Aces Full-court Press: R-Jr. guard Duane Gibson

Cleaning up the City of Evansville and fighting crime. That's what Police say a new tool they have in their grips is going to do. It's called the Soda Blaster. EPD introduced us to it last fall, but we'll see a lot more of it this summer. "Just in the last 2 weeks, we've really gotten into it full time." Officers with Evansville Police's Crime Prevention Unit, using warm spring days to their advantage.. It takes a couple hours, a few days of the week..and a li...