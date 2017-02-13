Special Report: Solar Eclipse - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Special Report: Solar Eclipse

Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Krista McEnany, Reporter/Meteorologist
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

With just over six months to go before the sky's turn dark at 1:30 in the afternoon. 

Cities are hustling to make their town the perfect spot for you to view the Great American Eclipse. 

Madisonville, Kentucky might be in the dark on the afternoon of Monday, August 21st but until then, they are making the light shine on them as they prepare their residents and surrounding community for this once in a lifetime event.

"I just want to know what it looks like," says resident Nicholas Tooley.  "The only one I've ever seen is in our textbook."

And soon, Nicholas and millions of others will see one with their own eyes.

"On average, a locality only experiences a total eclipse of the sun every 300 and 40 something years so this is an incredible multi-generational opportunity for the city of Madisonville," says Madisonville Tourism Advisory Board member. Jenny Gibson.

And they want to invite surrounding communities to enjoy it with them.

"We're going to offer festivals, concerts, events," says Mayor David Jackson, "things that they can come and enjoy the whole weekend and then get to share the eclipse together that Monday."

And with its many outdoor spots like Mahr Park, you'll have the chance to get the full experience.

"Based on our conversations with eclipse coordinators and eclipse chasers," says Gibson, "they tell us that the premium environment to watch a solar eclipse is in a natural setting where you can take advantage of some of the other things that happen. Not just darkness but when darkness comes, the temperature will go down, the winds will die down, the birds will fly into the trees to roost, so it really impacts a lot more than visually. What's going on in the environment."

The fun will start that Saturday where they're hoping to have a weekend full of activities.

"That weekend is going to be likely very hot and we're going to have a lot of visitors here," says Gibson, "so, we've been looking for some opportunities for some water activities.

And that's not all.

"There are some things in the works, some really exciting events in the works for Saturday night, August the 19th," says Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, Tricia Noel.

But you'll have to wait for the big news.

"We're not ready to revel those events yet so stay tuned," says Noel.

We'll bring you those events when they are announced and you can also find them on their website and Facebook page.

