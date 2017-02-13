Girl Scout cookies are here!

If you've been waiting patiently for your Girl Scout cookies, the wait is over!

Troops started picking up their presale orders Monday and will be ready to deliver it to you right away.

Over 30,000 cases were being stored.

One of the most popular treats this year is their new cookie, S'mores.

The new cookie celebrates the Girls Scout's 100th cookie sale season.

Vectren volunteers helped pack the cars up with cookies.

The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana serves 11 counties.

Also keep an eye out because booth sales start now and will go on until mid-March.

