Trial date set for suspect in Newburgh movie theater attack

A trial date has been set for the man accused of attacking a woman inside a Warrick County movie theater.

The prosecutor tells us 19-year-old Kwauntai Flax's trial has been set for June 6. He's charged with criminal confinement and battery with bodily injury.

Authorities say a woman told them she and her young son were about to watch a movie and were the only ones in the Newburgh theater when Flax approached her.

She says he showed her an inappropriate text referring to a sexual act. After she screamed "No," authorities say flax grabbed her and she fought him off before she ran out of the theater.

Flax is out of jail on bond.

