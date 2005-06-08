Low Back Pain

Low back pain is very , very common. About 85 percent of the population will experience disabling low back pain at least once during their lives. The problem is so bad, that at any given time, 6.8% of the US adult population is suffering from an episode of back pain lasting more than 2 weeks.

What does your Chiropractor do?

Your chiropractor is specially trained to locate and free your body of a severe abnormality that interferes with your body's proper function. It is called a vertebral subluxation. It is a misalignment of your spinal bones that effects your discs, nerves, ligaments and ultimately, your entire body.

Do Medical Treatments and Surgery help?

The standard medical approach to back pain varies depending on the severity of the condition. Muscle relaxers, painkillers, rest and physical therapy such as traction, diathermy, ultrasound, hot packs and cold packs.

If the problem doesn't improve or worsens then surgery may be performed. But research is revealing that spinal surgery for acute lower back problems should be rarely performed. Many of those who have had back surgery report a recurrence of their sypmtoms within a year or two of the operation and may return to the operating table. Over time most patients with disc hernations recover without surgery.