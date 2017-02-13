I-69 section 5 completion date now set for May

A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of 18-year-old Elijah Roberts after nearly two hours.More >>
A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of 18-year-old Elijah Roberts after nearly two hours.More >>
An Evansville salon has suddenly closed. Viewers reached out to 14 News, upset that Michael Klein Salon and Spa on North Green River Road is no longer open.More >>
An Evansville salon has suddenly closed. Viewers reached out to 14 News, upset that Michael Klein Salon and Spa on North Green River Road is no longer open.More >>
The Owensboro budget battle will come to an end Wednesday night when city officials are set to make the final decision.More >>
The Owensboro budget battle will come to an end Wednesday night when city officials are set to make the final decision.More >>
A Vanderburgh County jury is deliberating in the murder trial of a Clarksville, Tennessee man accused of shooting a man to death outside an Evansville strip club in February 2016.More >>
A Vanderburgh County jury is deliberating in the murder trial of a Clarksville, Tennessee man accused of shooting a man to death outside an Evansville strip club in February 2016.More >>
On Thursday, Owensboro Municipal Utilities commissioners voted down the proposed Hender-Sun project.More >>
On Thursday, Owensboro Municipal Utilities commissioners voted down the proposed Hender-Sun project.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
This is the photo that has garnered shares throughout the state.More >>
This is the photo that has garnered shares throughout the state.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.More >>
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
A drunken man used his toddler's stroller to plow through crowds at Disney World, screaming racial slurs and cursing at cast members.More >>
A drunken man used his toddler's stroller to plow through crowds at Disney World, screaming racial slurs and cursing at cast members.More >>