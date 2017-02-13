I-69 section 5 completion date now set for May

Indiana officials say section 5 of Interstate 69 is now set to completed by May 31, 2018.

The work was set to be finished in October of 2017, which was already a delayed date due to payment issues with the lead contractor.

“I directed the IFA to work thoroughly and decisively with the developer to resolve outstanding issues and set a firm completion date for I-69 Section 5, and this MOU reflects their efforts,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “We all want this project completed as quickly as possible.”

State officials say the developer has promised all for lanes will be open in the Bloomington area in mid August.

A release issued today shows the revised schedule:

Four lanes of traffic, two north bound and two south bound, to be continuously open through the greater Bloomington area beginning on August 15, 2017.

Four lanes will be open from Sample Road to Martinsville for student move-in and home football and basketball games beginning August 15, 2017.

The section north of Sample Road to Martinsville also will open to four lanes of traffic continuously no later than March 31, 2018.

Completion of Section 5 by May 31, 2018.

"This schedule enables six-lane construction to continue to the new completion date," said Dan Huge, public finance director of the Indiana Finance Authority. "It also aligns with the necessary funding to cover the milestones we need to achieve to complete the project to the standard and quality the people of the state expect."

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.