Chief of Maintenance at Muhlenberg Co. mine accused of falsifying safety record

The Chief of Maintenance at Paradise #9 Mine in Muhlenberg County has been charged by a Grand Jury on federal charges of falsifying a safety record and lying to federal inspectors about making the fraudulent statement.

According to the indictment, Daniel L. Couch, Jr., whose job it was to make a weekly inspection of electric equipment, did not make the required fire suppression checks for the week of May 1 through 7, in 2016.

Officials say around May 17, 2016, an inspector from the United States Department of Labor, Mine Safety & Health Administration, looked at the record book for fire suppression checks conducted on the belt drives for coal seam 11, which contains seven separate belt drives at seven different locations, and found that no fire suppression checks had occurred for the week of May 1 through 7, 2016.

Then around May 19, the inspector returned to the mine and re-examined the record book for inspections for the belt drive for coal seam 11, at which time officials say the book revealed that the belt drives had been examined on May 7, 2016 by “D. Couch,” and that no hazards had been observed.

Couch is charged with knowingly making a false statement to an inspector of the United States Department of Labor, Mine Safety & Health Administration, by stating that he had been underground, and had made an inspection on May 7.

If convicted Couch could face up to 5 years in prison.

Officials say Couch’s whereabouts is unknown.

