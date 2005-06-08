Neck Problems

Nerve Problems

Cervical nerves can become irritated, inflammed or "pinched" causing head, neck, face, shoulder, elbow, arm, wrist, hand and finger pain; numbness; pins and needles; increased sensitivity or other symptoms. The most common cause of nerve, blood vessel and spinal cord pressure is a condition chiropractors call vertebral subluxation, a slightly misaligned vertebrae causing nerve stress.

Causes of Subluxations

Causes of subluxations include a difficult child birth, a fall, an accident, working in one position for a long period and emotional tension.

Whiplash is a common cause of neck subluxations. Whiplash and neck injury sufferers may complain of headaches, vision problems, dizziness, ringing in the ears, decreased attention span, learning and memory impairments, emotional changes, nasal, tongue and throat problems. Chiropractic care realigns the vertebrae and removes stress from nerves.

Disc Damage and Osteoarthritis

If your spine is unhealthy, you may lose your normal neck curve and suffer from pain, nerve irritation and disc degeneration. The most common causes of disc degeneration is years of uncorrected subluxations.

Over time uncorrected subluxation degeneration causes arthritic changes in the vertebrae such as lipping or spurring, disc thinning and deterioration.

Role of the Chiropractor

Chiropractic spinal care corrects a severe form of spine and nerve stress known as vertebral subluxation complex. This restores proper movement to your spinal column, permitting greater energy, information and nutrients to flow over your nerves and tissues and throughout your body.

When corrected, your entire spine begins to rebalance. That is why, people with low back problems, after receiving a neck adjustment start feeling better.