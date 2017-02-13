Mobile home damaged in electrical fire

Crews responded to the scene of a mobile home fire in Vanderburgh County.

Fire officials say a 911 call came in around 7:30 Monday morning about smoke in the area of Dundee Dr.

When crews got there they found flames in the living room of the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out.

According to the McCutchanville fire chief, the fire was caused by an electrical problem with a power strip in the living room.

No one was inside when the fire happened and no injuries were reported.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.