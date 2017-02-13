WATCH: A cold start to your week, but warmer temps are on the way. Tune in now for Byron's complete forecast.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

CHILLY THEN NICE: Temperatures this morning have dropped into the upper 20's which will provide us a chilly start to the day, but they are still above normal. It will be sunny this morning and less windy. This afternoon, it will become partly sunny as temps sneak up to 50 degrees. Byron has the complete 14 First Alert forecast.

DAMN EVACUATION: People who live near one of the biggest dams in the country, are being evacuated from their homes. Officials say the Emergency Spillway for Lake Oroville in California is close to failing.

Helicopters with the state's national guard are currently trying to help with reconstruction.

CABINET CONFIRMATION: Today the Senate will vote on another of President Trump's cabinet nominees. This time, treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin is up for confirmation.

SOLDIER IDENTITY CASE: An army soldier from Evansville who's currently serving in Bahrain is speaking to us after he received a surprising email. With help from here at home, police are now involved in getting to the bottom of this possible case of tax fraud. Hillary Simon shares Private First Class Austin Schmitt's story on Sunrise.

ADELE RULES GRAMMY'S: The music industry's best camel together last night for the Grammy Awards. It was Adele leading the pack. She took home an award in every category she was nominated for, including album of the year. We'll have a recap.

REALLY BIG SHOW: And we'll take a look back at the Sunrise crew's appearance at the annual fundraiser for Arc of Evansville over the weekend.

So, enjoy your Monday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

You can choose which alerts you get from us here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

