Tri-State soldier serving overseas might be victim of tax fraud

A soldier from Evansville, who is currently serving in Bahrain, says he received a surprising email.

With help from those at home, police are now involved in getting to the bottom of this possible case of tax fraud.

Private Austin Schmitt said this all started as a normal day. He was checking his emails, but then he noticed three messages that appeared to be from H&R block.

The email was notifying him that his tax return was accepted by the IRS. Odd, since he says he hasn't filed his tax return yet, and not to mention, he's out of the country.

Right away, Private Schmitt said he called his mom and H&R block to get to the bottom of this.

His mom just happened to be familiar with this situation since Private Schmitt said she was a victim of identity fraud a few years ago. His mom called Evansville police and filed a police report. Private Schmitt said she's also contacted the IRS.

He said it's hard to believe something like this happened to him, but it's a reminder to always watch your accounts, no matter where you are.

"I always monitor my bank account when I'm over here, given that this is a totally different type of system," said Pfc. Schmitt. "They use a different type of money so I have to monitor when I swipe my card that yes, that's the same amount, that I didn't take anything out of my account."

Police, the IRS and H&R Block are still trying to figure out what happened.

It may be a case of tax fraud, but it could be a mistake, or the email could have been a hoax. Nevertheless, Private Schmitt is going about this the right way.

He didn't ignore the email and with his mom's help, since he is out of the country, they contacted H&R block, the police and the IRS.

He said he feels confident it will all work out and doesn't think he'll have a problem when he files his tax return this year. It's a warning to all taxpayers to take action if you think someone may have filed a return in your name.

The IRS has a lot of information on its website, including the steps you should take, and who to contact if you think you might be a victim of tax-related identity theft.

To read that list, click here.

