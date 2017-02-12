Family members grieve one year after Pike Co. crash

"I still can't believe that this has happened," Autumn Kapperman's grandmother Vonda Roy said. "I don't know how long it will be before the reality sets in."

Exactly one year ago today, Stephanie Molinet, Autumn Kapperman, and Jason Lowe were killed in an overnight crash in Pike County. Family members are still grieving.

"It still feels like it just happened," Roy said.

Authorities say Brian Paquette was driving north in the southbound lanes when he crashed into two other cars on I-69. He was charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

The last charge is for Autumn's unborn baby. Authorities say Paquette admitted to smoking meth prior to the accident. He told officers when he was driving "he believed he was being chased by farmers in a field."

"He is in a cell, and eventually one day he will get out," Roy said. "Autumn, and Stephanie, and Mr. Lowe and little Mackenzie, they are in a dark whole for eternity because of him. They will never get out to resume their lives."

Although these families are missing their loved ones, they have been each other's support system through this tough time. Molinet's mother also met with Autumn's family at the cemetery today.

"It's brought us all together, it made us all closer," Roy said. "We have been good support for each other."

Roy also mentioned if there is one thing people should take away from this, that is it's never a good idea to drive under the influence because she doesn't want anyone to have to go through what she and the other families have.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.