Flu strikes the Castle Show Choir

The nasty flu bug is certainly making its way around and right now, it's hit Castle High School's show choir pretty hard.

On Friday, when the students left for a competition in Ft. Wayne, only a couple people were sick.

As of Sunday night, at least 30 students and chaperones were fighting the flu.

"When I got a call from the chaperone this morning telling me that kids were getting sick the number was five," Jenny Kinney, the show choir director said. "By the time I got down to breakfast, it was at 18 and it kept rising.

Everyone is back home tonight.

