Gigi's Cupcakes in Evansville closing

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville business announced it's closing on Sunday night.

Gigi's Cupcakes on Evansville's east side will close its doors this Thursday.  

Company officials wrote they could not come to terms on a new lease on a Facebook Post. 

For those who have placed orders, company officials say they will contact you in the next few days.

