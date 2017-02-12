Meacham County Hams announces closing - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Meacham County Hams announces closing

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
UNION CO., KY (WFIE) -

A Union County business that has been open for 84 years announced it will soon close.  

Meacham Country Hams says it will end its operations this month.

The company did not give a reason for closing.  

You can order its products on its website through the end of this month.

