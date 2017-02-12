EPD: Young man grazed by bullet

A young man was grazed by a bullet on Sunburst Blvd.

Police say the juvenile was in a courtyard behind a building talking with some friends when he heard four gun shots then felt pain in his lower leg.

The young man ran home and his mother called 911.

The victim told police the shots came from the Lodge area, but he didn't see the shooter.

Fortunately, his injury was minor.

