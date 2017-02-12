Man dies in single-vehicle crash

A Belton man died after a single-vehicle crash.

Kentucky State Police say it happened in Beechmont on US 431 just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

We're told 75-year-old Shirley Baker was driving southbound when for some reason his vehicle went off the road and overturned.

Baker died at the scene.

Officials say he was not wearing his seatbelt.

