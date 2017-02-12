Family, friends of man who died in Madisonville shed fire speak out

The family of Kevin Conrad Jr. says he would always put others before himself.

It's why friends of his like Dustin Church say he beat an alcohol addiction This time last year, he was with Conrad at a rehab facility in Paducah.

"It's rare to see someone come in there and have their head on their shoulder like he did," Church said.

He was 30 and Conrad was 21. That age difference didn't matter. Church credits Conrad for helping him turn the page.

"He was one of the ones of the very few out the whole group that I knew was gonna be sober and do good with it," Church said.

When he wasn't fixing people's lives, Conrad would fix cars in the backyard with his cousin Robert.

"Last place I see him sitting was right there in that chair," said Robert Thompson, Conrad's cousin. "I just feel like his spirit is sitting there with me, when I'm just sitting here by myself he's just sitting there watching me."

He lent an ear to Chloe Coyer and anyone who needed to vent.

"I became like this little shell that wouldn't talk to anyone but Robert and Kevin cause they were the only people I could trust and talk to," Coyer said.

Conrad Jr's funeral services are later this week. Officials are still looking into what caused that fire.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.