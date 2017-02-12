The Mighty Oaks improved to 16-6 on the year, knocking off the Lakers of Wright State University-Lake for the second time in as many days. After leading 48-28 at halftime, the Oaks finished off a 93-59 victory in the Johnson Center.

Addison Wagler led the way for the Oaks, shooting 9-10 from the field, scoring 20 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Andrew Scott added 19 counters, followed by 15 from Logan Worthington. Matt Lucas rounded out the OCU double figure scorers, posting 14 counters.

Kain Luthman was the leading scorer for the Lakers, going 8-17 from the field, including 2-6 from three point range, on his way to a game high 22 points. Mohamed Haji-Yusuf came off the bench to post 13, while Seamus Anglin authored 11. Blake Stephens added seven counters to go with a team best 12 rebounds.

For the game, OCU shot 37-76 (48.7%) from the field, including 9-28 (32.1%) from three point range. The Lakers made 23-70 (32.9%) of their shots, connecting on 7-28 (25.0%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks made 10-13 (76.9%) from the foul line, compared to 6-8 (75.0%) for the visitors.

OCU held a 51-38 rebounding lead, including a slim 16-13 edge on the offensive glass. The Oaks handed out 24 assists, compared to seven for the visitors, while winning the turnover battle 12-8.

Next up for the Mighty Oaks is a Sunday matchup against Robert Morris University-Peoria, in the Johnson Center, tipping off at 3:00 pm.

Courtesy: Oakland City