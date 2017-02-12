Locals hold informational picket at AT&T locations

Information Pickets were held at AT&T locations across the world on Sunday. Here in the Tri-State, workers are demanding a fair contract from the company.

AT&T workers, their families, and some members of the community gathered in front of the AT&T call center off Vogel road in Evansville. The informational picket was held by the Communications Workers of America. They held it to let people in the community know they are requesting a fair contract from their company.

Workers say the company is working to take away pensions for new hires and cut sick pay but make workers pay more for health care.

They told us another problem is that the company does not want to help with wages. We are told their contract expired yesterday, but they have since extended it.

Now, workers are hopeful they can come to an agreement with the company. AT&T representatives say it's all about keeping jobs in the community and making sure workers can support their families too.

"I am a single mom. It really means a lot to me to have a fair contract that I can support her on, and, if I need to take off sick, to be able to do that, and not have to worry about losing my job because I was not able to come to work," Rachel Sturgeon, an Advance Tech support Specialist said.

There will be another informational picket on Saturday at the AT&T location off Burkhardt road in Evansville.

