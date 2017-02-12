ECS 6th grade basketball team heads to nationals

An Evansville youth basketball team is just a few games away from being crowned the best in the Midwest.

Evansville Christian School's sixth-grade team went four and one at the regional tournament in Bloomington punching their ticket to nationals. They lost their last game by just one point.

The team plays in the Midwest Youth Tournament.

They dominated the regular season with a record of 19 and one often winning by a large margin. The Athletic director says this is all a learning experience.

"This is a special group of kids. They've been playing together for a long time," Paul Dunham, the ECHS Athletic Director told us. "What's special about is we play other teams that feed into a high school, you know, and we're just one small really grade school."

The Midwest Youth National Tournament starts in June.

