Man injured in late night single-vehicle crash

One Sturgis man was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Crittenden County, Kentucky late Saturday night.

State police say a truck driven by 51-year-old Jerry Wright was going eastbound on US 60 when it went off the road while on a curve.

The truck hit an embankment, causing it to overturn.

Wright was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospital in Union County to be treated for his injuries.

Troopers say he was wearing his seatbelt.

