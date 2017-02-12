Thunderbolts get big win on the road in Knoxville

Many call it a traffic nightmare. Parents getting their kids to and from baseball and soccer practice at McCutchanville Community Park off Petersburg Road have a hard time getting into the facility.More >>
Many call it a traffic nightmare. Parents getting their kids to and from baseball and soccer practice at McCutchanville Community Park off Petersburg Road have a hard time getting into the facility.More >>
Both lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 in Posey County are closed after a deadly crash.More >>
Both lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 in Posey County are closed after a deadly crash.More >>
The Owensboro budget battle will come to an end Wednesday night when city officials are set to make the final decision.More >>
The Owensboro budget battle will come to an end Wednesday night when city officials are set to make the final decision.More >>
Jobs, public safety & roads. Those are some of the projects County Commissioners shared updates during Tuesday's State of the County address.More >>
Jobs, public safety & roads. Those are some of the projects County Commissioners shared updates during Tuesday's State of the County address.More >>
With the weather heating up, more people are enjoying the greenway along Evansville's riverfront.More >>
With the weather heating up, more people are enjoying the greenway along Evansville's riverfront.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
An Horry County girl learned the hard way what 9-1-1 is for. According to a post on the Horry County Police Facebook page, a young girl recently dialed 9-1-1 and asked the operator for cheese sticks.More >>
An Horry County girl learned the hard way what 9-1-1 is for. According to a post on the Horry County Police Facebook page, a young girl recently dialed 9-1-1 and asked the operator for cheese sticks.More >>
Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland said three people are dead and a girl has been injured following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland said three people are dead and a girl has been injured following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.More >>
They had a bad date. He asked for the money back for her movie ticket. She said no. So he sued her.More >>
They had a bad date. He asked for the money back for her movie ticket. She said no. So he sued her.More >>