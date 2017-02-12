Thunderbolts get big win on the road in Knoxville

The Evansville Thunderbolts bounced back with a 4-1 win over the Knoxville Ice Bears after a heartbreaking loss at home to the Mississippi RiverKings on Friday night. The Thunderbolts were again without leading scorer Justin MacDonald, as well as the newly acquired Austin McKay as they were called up to Cincinnati and Rapid City of the ECHL, respectively. Knoxville came into the game having won the previous three meetings with the Thunderbolts.

Knoxville would get on the board first with Trevor Hertz scoring what would turn out to be the Ice Bears’ lone goal of the game at the 4:54 mark of the first period. From there, the scoring would all be in Evansville’s favor, as Frank Schumacher would tie it up late in the first period, with Tyler Gjurich assisting on the goal (his second point in two games for the Thunderbolts). Dave Williams would go on to get the game-winner in the second period with Tommy Fiorentino and Josh Elmes potting goals to seal the deal in the third. Tanner Milliron made 34 saves on 35 shots for his 9th win of the season. Both teams went scoreless on the powerplay, with Evansville going 0-2 and Knoxville 0-4. Knoxville outshot the Thunderbolts 35-30 for the game.

With the win Evansville moves two points ahead of Columbus in the overall standings. The Thunderbolts now sit just five points back of Roanoke for the final playoff spot, with Roanoke having two games-in-hand. The Ice Bears continue to trend downwards after a hot start to the season, now having dropped their previous seven tilts. The Thunderbolts will look to build on their big road win as they visit Colombus next Friday (Feb. 17th) to take on the Cottonmouths in an important matchup with serious playoff ramifications as Columbus has four games-in-hand.

Courtesy: Evv. Thunderbolts