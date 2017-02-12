OCU's women's basketball team improved to 15-6 on the year, defeating the Lakers of Wright State University-Lake 108-41.

Maddison Ubelhor shot 12-18 from the field, including 3-8 from three point range, on her way to a game high 28 points. Alicia Wilson compiled her fifth triple-double of the season, scoring 19 points to go wiith 10 boards and 13 assists, both game highs. Chelsea Jellison came off the bench to author 17 points, followed by 11 from Aricka Prentice and 10 from Kelsey Pilant.

Onyx Lopez posted 19 points to lead the Lakers, going 7-23 from the field. Cami Hellwarth added 11 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

For the game, OCU shot 44-81 (54.3%) from the field, including 14-31 (45.2%) from three point range. The Lakers connected on 15-64 (23.4%) of their shot attempts, making 3-22 (13.6%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks made 6-9 (66.7%) from the foul line, compared to 8-16 (50.0%) for the visitors.

OCU held a 56-33 rebounding advantage, including a 16-11 edge on the offensive glass. The Oaks handed out 37 assists in the game, compared to just four for the visiting Lakers, while winning the turnover battle 16-8.

The Lady Oaks will return to action on Sunday, February 19, when they host Robert Morris-Peoria, in the Johnson Center. Game time is scheduled for 1:00 pm.

