Arrest made in theft investigation of Jasper Rural King

A near month long investigation came to an end with a suspect's arrest.

Joseph Zaepfel, 37-years-old, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, is facing a Level 6 Felony Theft charge after he was taken into custody on Friday by Indiana State Police (ISP) and Jasper Police Department.

Tools, which totaled in value at over $1,600, were stolen from the Rural King store in Jasper on Jan. 20, 2017, according to the press release. That same day, ISP Trooper Brock Werne began the investigation into the theft.

According to the press release, Zaepfel placed the tools in a shopping cart near the back of the store. Zaepfel then asked a worker to use one of the store's phones.

Zaepfel used the phone to contact a suspected accomplice, who was waiting outside of the back door. Through the rear exit, the two began loading the tools into a gold minivan.

He is lodged at the Dubois County Security Center.

