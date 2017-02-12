Man arrested after bystanders alert 911 of wrong way driver on I-69.

Jason Jones, 43-years-old, of Washington, Indiana, was arrested on Saturday after multiple drivers called 911 to report a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lane of I-69 near the State Road 61 exit.

According to the press release, Indiana State Police Trooper Corey Risley observed the vehicle matching the 911 description and turned on his emergency lights to signal Jones to pull over.

Jones continued driving for a few moments before pulling over. Once stopped, Jones refused to leave the vehicle and had to be forcibly removed, according to the press release.

Three bottles of Methadone were found inside of the vehicle. Police conducted a field sobriety test after learning Jones had consumed two of the bottles when only one was needed.

The tests concluded Jones was impaired, the release states.

Jones is charged with:

Driving While Intoxicated with a prior DUI Conviction, Class 6 Felony.

Resisting Law Enforcement, Class 6 Felony.

Reckless Driving, Class A Misdemeanor.

