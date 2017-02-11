Evansville man celebrates his 100th birthday

Dispatch confirms they received reports of a shooting on Evansville's south side.More >>
City officials are one step closer to voting on this year's budget after the first reading Monday night, which means the city is also one step closer to that tax increase. When it came for the public to take a mic at tonight's city commission meeting, that tax increase is what people wanted to talk about. The city is proposing to raise occupational taxes by .39%, property taxes by 4%, and insurance premium taxes by 2%. City officials say, these taxes are necessary to bring mone...More >>
The Henderson County fiscal court met on Monday to discuss the 2017 and 2018 budgets.More >>
What is being called a community treasure is about to get a major upgrade. The track at Bosse High School's Enlow Field is about to get a makeover.More >>
Changes are on the way for Evansville building ordinances in an effort to spur more development.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
A woman has struck a chord with the Internet over an inspirational Instagram post.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
