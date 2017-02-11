Evansville man celebrates his 100th birthday

An Evansville man turned 100 years old on Saturday. Our crews were there to help him celebrate.

Elwood "Woody" Groomer was surrounded with family and friends at the OWLS Club in Evansville.

Woody is a WWII Veteran and former commercial bus driver.

He's still got it and was dancing the night away at a century-year-old.

"What's the secret?" Woody Groomer told us. "Stay active, have good friends, move around a lot!"

Woody tells us his goal is to live until he's 125.

